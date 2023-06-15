EPWORTH, Iowa — Janell C. Then, 88, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Janell will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Janell will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Janell was born on November 20, 1934, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Louis and Jessie (Dolphin) Connolly. On April 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Tom Then at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2000.
Janell was the definition of love. A love that was God’s light brought out by her deep faith and devotion to prayer. To those who knew her, she was giving, selfless and devoted to her family, friends and community. Anyone who came to her table never left hungry and was filled with her peace and love.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, and was active in the Rosary Society and the Funeral Dinner Committee. Over the years she befriended and mentored many students from Divine Word College.
Those left to cherish Janell’s memory are her four children, Steve (Joyce) Then of Peosta, Joan (Tim) Gibbs of Zwingle, Joyce (David) Rauen of Epworth, and Marie (Paul) Duster of Dubuque; one daughter-in-law, Marce Then of Epworth; 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren with another one due in October; one sister, Vivian Steffen of Dubuque; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean Connolly of Dubuque, Jeanette (Joe) Nilles, Nancy Then, Mary Jane (Bob) Gleason all of Dyersville, Mary Kay Then, Judy Then, Phil (Janet) Then all of Epworth, Jim (Linda) Then of Placid, and Mike Lehmann of Peosta.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Then on July 16, 2005; siblings, Verla (Clarence) Lehmann, Msgr. Leon Connolly, Pat Connolly, Vincent Connolly, Sr. Lillian Connolly R.S.M., Sr. Nancy Connolly R.S.M. and Jeremiah Connolly in infancy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Steffen, Alice (Paul) Ament, Mildred (Bill) Eklund, Sr. Gretta Then, Joe Then, Leo Then, Bill Then, Frank Then, and Ruth Lehmann.