EPWORTH, Iowa — Janell C. Then, 88, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Epworth, Iowa.

Visitation for Janell will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.