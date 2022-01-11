MANCHESTER, Iowa — David C. Kunde, 74, of Manchester, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Manchester United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

