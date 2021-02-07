James Thomas Kane, 85, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Phil Gibbs officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Dubuque Marine Corps League immediately following. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Funeral services will be live-streamed by Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory. To view, please visit their Facebook Business page or www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Jim was born on May 1, 1935, in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Grace (McCarthy) Kane.
He graduated from Loras Academy High School in 1953 and went on to serve two years in the United States Army. On June 2, 1956, he married Mary Margaret (Marge) Kuennen at St. Patrick’s Church. He graduated from Loras College in 1959.
Jim was employed at KAR Products Inc. as a salesman. He enjoyed golfing, NASCAR and camping. He was a proud handyman; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed attending games and activities of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marge; children, Brian J. (Kathleen) Kane, Shaun (Julie) Kane, Kelley (Ward) Symons, Michael (Suzanne Bruhn) Kane and Timothy J. (Carol) Kane; 23 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, the Rev. Justin A. Kane.
A James T. Kane Memorial Fund has been established.