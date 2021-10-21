Ruth E. Hohnecker, age 96, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at 10:23 a.m., on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center. To celebrate Ruth’s life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, with Pastor Kristen Wipperman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Ruth was born on June 12, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of George and Carrie (Neumeister) Hohnecker.
Ruth was a life long resident of Dubuque where she graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended class at the University of Dubuque. She was employed at Mercy Hospital, Finley Hospital and lastly with Medical Associates as a Registered Medical Laboratory Technologist until her retirement in 1985. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star Julien Chapter 125 and Immanuel Congregational UCC. Ruth was a kind hearted, old fashioned woman who loved her family and never liked to make a fuss about anything. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Ruth’s memory include her nieces and nephew, Nancy (Jim) Mixson, Rockville MD, Lyn (Mike) Davis, Jackson, TN and Charles (Carol) Gavin IV, Manning, SC; as well as her 6 great-nieces and great-nephews, David, Kim, Claire, Gavin, Rebekah and Brad.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Jean (Charles III) Gavin.
Ruth’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill for all of their kind and compassionate care of Ruth. Also a special thank you to her cousins, Janet Neumeister and Diane Neumeister, and her godchild, Donelda Bowman, for all of their support and the extra help that they have provided Ruth allowing her to remain in her home for as long as she possibly could.
Memorials in Ruth’s memory may be donated to your favorite charity or to Immanuel Congregational UCC, 1795 Iowa Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.