Carol R. (Banks) Kemp, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Carol’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Carol’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Gordon Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Carol was born on August 14, 1941, in Cowley, Wyoming, daughter of Grant and Viola (Blank) Banks.
Carol was born and raised in Wyoming and later moved to California, Oregon and Montana, before moving back to Dubuque in 2009.
She was united in marriage to James Kemp on June 5, 1959, in Lovell, Wyoming. They would be blessed with four wonderful children, and 50 years of marriage, before Jim passed away on February 20, 2010.
Carol was employed as a special education teacher’s associate at Audobon and Eisenhower Schools for 21 years until her retirement in 2000.
She was always very active with her community and was a part of the Navy Club Auxiliary, the Boys Club Auxiliary and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother.
When she found some free time, Carol enjoyed whipping up something delicious in the kitchen, or sitting quietly crocheting or working on her puzzles. She also liked to get outside and experience the beauty of nature, especially the mountains, with camping and canoeing being some of her favorite activities.
Carol was the “Neighborhood Mom” and was affectionately known as “Momma Bear”, who was known to ferociously defend all her “cubs.” Above all, she loved her family, they were truly her pride and joy and time spent with them always brought a smile to her face. We love and miss you, and will be eternally grateful for all of the lessons you have taught us and memories we have made that will be cherished forever.
Those left to cherish Carol’s memory include her children, Dianna (Mike) Stover, Montgomery, AL, Mike Kemp, Billings, MT, Don Kemp, Billings, MT, and Jeff (Kate) Kemp, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Chris (Shelby) Kemp, Shawn (Meagan) Kemp, Tyler (Nathan) Kemp, Shannon Kemp, Taylor (Tristan) Meyer, Jordan Kemp, Trevor (Rachel Ianello) Kemp, Avery (Savannah Jahn) Kemp, Yasmin Kemp and Haley Kemp; her 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Colleen Balin, Yuma, CO; a brother, Don (Sidney) Banks, Cody, WY; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Grant & Viola Banks; her husband, James Kemp; and a sister, Doris Schuster.
Carol’s family would like to thank the amazing care team at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all they did for her and their family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Carol Kemp Family.
