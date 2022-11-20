PEOSTA, Iowa — Thomas D. Felderman, 87, of Peosta died Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:45 pm Tuesday, November 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, IA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Tom was born July 10, 1935 in Dubuque, son of LaVerne and Elizabeth (Eberhardt) Felderman. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1953. On January 6, 1955, Tom married Joan McElmeel at St. Raphael Cathedral.
He served two years in the US Army at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, NC and 36 years in the Iowa National Guard, retiring as Command Sergeant Major. Tom retired from State Farm Insurance in 2014 after 44 years. A 50-year member of the Elks Club to include Exalted Ruler, member and past President of the board at Thunder Hills Country Club since 1974. Toms greatest joy was playing golf with his family and friends. Tom and Joan enjoyed playing golf in all of the Thunder Hills Country Club’s Couples Classics.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joan Felderman of Peosta; four children, Mike (Deb) Felderman of Dubuque, Rick (Wendy) Felderman of Peosta, Mark (Michelle) Felderman, of Oldsmar, FL, and Terri Lynn (Kevin) Blake of Queen Creek, AZ; 10 Grandchildren; Stacy (Jim) Hirsch, Brad Felderman (Kristine), Todd (Laurie) Felderman, Adam Felderman (Melissa), Cory (Cara) Felderman, Holly (Logan) Ruble, Casey (Kayla) Moriarty, Arianna Harris, Madison Harris, Alexis Blake and 16 Great Grandchildren. He is survived by a brother, Jack (Janet) Felderman; sister-in-law, Doris Felderman, and brother-in-law’s, Dennis Berger & Steve LuGrain. Sister- in -Laws, Linda Kuhn, Sharon Braem and Mary Kay (John) Casper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Howard (Matilda) McElmeel, brother David Felderman and a sister Janet Berger. Brothers and Sisters In-Law; Bob (Judy) McElmeel, Tom McElmeel, Dan McElmeel, Mike McElmeel, Jim Kuhn, Diane Correll and Lana LuGrain.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers a Thomas D. Felderman Memorial Fund has been established.
