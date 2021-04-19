Rhonda Barton, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Arnold Bruggeman, Jr., Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, April 23, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton.
Mary K. Cusic, Humeston, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Kathryn J. Davis, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, Church of the Resurrection.
Robert Necker, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Cemetery Chapel, Dyersville.
Raymond F. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Janell M. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill, — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, East Dubuque Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Elizabeth J. Weydert, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.