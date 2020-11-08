Cynthia Lee Hamilton, 73, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Cynthia was born September 22, 1947, in Dubuque, daughter of Frank and Ethel (Simpson) Follman.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High and worked at Farmland Foods and John Deere.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Nathan) Bradley, of North Liberty; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Noah and Maya; and a brother-in-law, David Brimeyer, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sandra Lueck and Sherry Brimeyer; and a nephew, Jeffry Loney.
A memorial fund has been established in Cynthia’s name.