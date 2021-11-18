FENNIMORE, Wis. — Max P. Dempsey, 88, of Fennimore, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Fennimore United Methodist Church, followed by services. Burial will take place in Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore.

Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family.

