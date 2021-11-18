Max P. Dempsey Telegraph Herald Nov 18, 2021 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Max P. Dempsey, 88, of Fennimore, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Fennimore United Methodist Church, followed by services. Burial will take place in Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore.Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today