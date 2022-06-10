Susan C. “Sue” Bauer, 75, of Dubuque died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm Monday at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow: Resurrection Cemetery.
Sue was born February 21, 1947 in Dubuque, daughter of Sylvester “Butch” and Velma “Vel” (Ziel) Haverland. She graduated from the Visitation Academy and received her bachelor’s degree in Art from Clarke College. She worked as an artist and owned and operated Back Porch Studio.
On November 28, 1968, she married David J. Bauer at the Church of the Nativity.
Sue loved the outdoors. She was often found working in her garden, camping at Devil’s Lake State Park, or boating on the Mississippi River. She loved entertaining her brothers’ families at Christmas time. She loved to travel in winter to Florida and any other exciting new places. She especially loved evenings where Dave and her met up with friends for dancing. However, the most important thing in her world was her family.
She was a member of Resurrection Church.
Sue is survived by her husband, David Bauer of Dubuque; three children, Todd (Tracey) Bauer of Dubuque, Jodi (Jason) Smith of Waukee, IA, and Brad (Jody Sanborn) Bauer of Banner, WY; grandchildren, Mariah (Patrick) Hoppman, Sierra Bauer, Mia and Emma Smith, and Kinley Mayer; and four siblings, Wayne Haverland of Mesa, AZ, and Richard “Dick” (Betty), Robert “Bob” (Jan) and Terry “Louie” (Mary) Haverland, all of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Joyce Haverland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.