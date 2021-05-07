Sister Marie C. Fitzpatrick, BVM (Jane Frances), 95, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1600 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021. Visitation in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel will follow immediately until the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Marie was an elementary teacher at Our Lady of Victory in Waterloo, Iowa; and Sacred Heart in Manly, Iowa, where she also served as principal. She also ministered as an elementary teacher in Marcus, Iowa, and Hempstead and West Hempstead, N.Y.; as a principal in Chicago; and as an elementary teacher and principal in Rapid City, S.D. She was a religious education director in Denver and parish minister and psychotherapist in Aurora, Colo.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1925, in Chicago, to John and Anne McHugh Fitzpatrick. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1945, from St. Charles Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Bernice Fitzpatrick, Chicago, nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 76 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr’s Funeral Home, 1491 Main St, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, is in charge of arrangements.