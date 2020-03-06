Clay M. Ash, Vinton, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg and Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lorna Bernau, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union.
Ronald F. Borel Sr., Durango, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque.
Donna M. Breiner, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, March 7, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at Steeple Square.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce Cherne, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Glen W. Ehlinger, Marion, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Allee Chapel, Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Dorothy M. Grotkin, Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Avenue, Dubuque.
Virginia Hazen, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Joy James, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, First Baptist Church, Elgin, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont.
Gladys J. Kruger, formerly of Red Wing, Minn. — Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, United Lutheran Church, Red Wing. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, Mahn Family Funeral Home, 602 Plum St., Red Wing.
Jonathan C. Ogbulu, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: Noon today, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Penny S. Pfeiffer, Marquette, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Reva E. Radloff, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
William J. Schuckert, Durango, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, 20249 St. Joseph Drive, Rickardsville, Iowa.
Doris Simmons-Cary, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Darlington United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.