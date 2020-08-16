Marguerite Katherine Wright Kaul, formerly of Dubuque, passed away of natural causes in Tampa, Fla, on June 20, 2020. She was 73 years old.
Marguerite was born in Dubuque on Sept. 15, 1946, to Eugene David Wright and Marguerite Alice Still Wright. She grew up as the mini-matriarch of a large midwestern Catholic family. After graduating from Visitation Academy in Dubuque, she attended Fontbonne College in St. Louis where she earned a bachelor of Science degree in speech pathology.
Marguerite was a risk-taker who longed to travel the world. Her professional expertise allowed her to follow this wanderlust for she was hired as a speech pathologist with the Department of Defense at Clark Air Force Base in the Republic of the Philippines. Marguerite had a special gift for friendship and communication which served her well in this next phase of her life’s adventure. She met the love of her life, James Michael Kaul, at Clark where he was working as a bank executive. They married in Manila in 1974. Jim’s work in international banking sent them around the world numerous times with lengthy assignments in Greece, Germany, London, Manhattan, Taiwan and Doha, Qatar. They eventually settled in Tampa, Fla., with their three children, James David, Charles Ralph and Marguerite Elizabeth (Marelise). Marguerite channeled her energies into raising the children, parish and school activities, indulging her passion for literature and fervent political blogging.
Marguerite will be remembered as a fun loving, generous, sentimental mother, wife, sister and friend. Her wit and sharp political commentary were legendary. When something outrageous would happen in Washington, friends and family would joke, “wait till Marguerite hears this.”
Marguerite’s parents and her husband predeceased her. Her father Eugene died in 1976, her mother Marguerite Alice, in 2006, and her loving husband, Jim Kaul, passed in 2011.
She is survived by her sons, James David (Danielle) Kaul and Charles Ralph Kaul; her daughter, Marelise (Ernie) Blockburger; her sisters, Lenore (Jim Carabatsos) Wright, Grace (Dan) McGarry, Elise (Richard Mull) and Katie Wright; her brother, David (Renee) Wright; her beloved grandchildren, Cecily, James and Alex; and her guardian angel Wayne Seward, P.A.
Marguerite left each one of us a piece of her heart and full serving of her courage. She will never be forgotten.
A memorial service celebrating Marguerite’s life will be held at a later date when travel restrictions have been lifted.
Memorials can be made in the name of Marguerite Kaul for Loras College, the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque and the Dubuque Historical Society.