John R. Sjobakken, 75, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.

