Joseph L. Kopp, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa, after a 26-month courageous battle with cancer, through which he always kept a very positive attitude. His mother passed away 42 years to the day.
A visitation for Joe will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.
Services for Joe will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Thomas McDermott presiding and Rev. Michael Schueller concelebrating. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
Joe was born April 17, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Robert and Rita (Grant) Kopp. He received his education in the Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque. On June 6, 1998, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Trish Kennedy at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa.
He enjoyed his job at Inventory Trading Company since 2004, working with his boss, Pat Einarsen and many co-workers that he always referred to as his family.
Joe enjoyed boating, golfing, car shows, and convertible rides with Trish and his dog, Piper. He was quite the comedian, he lit up the room and was the Life of the Party.
His greatest joy was his daughter, Olivia. He often affectionately referred to her as his “favorite daughter”. She was always quick to remind him that she was his “only daughter.” They often played yard games outdoors, did geocaching and attended the Saturday Farmers Market, purchasing donuts, which they ate on their favorite bench along the river.
He is survived by his loving wife, Trish Kopp of Dubuque; one daughter, Olivia Kopp (& special friend, Dominick Loomis) of Iowa City, IA; three brothers, Jim (JoAnn) Kopp of Dubuque, John (Debbie) Kopp of Davenport and Jerry (Cathy) Kopp of Dubuque; one sister, Joyce (Dick) Avenarius of Dubuque; his father and mother-in-law, Pat and Nelda Kennedy of Placid; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Kim (Tony) Maahs of Epworth, Cherie Kennedy of Placid, Annette (Kevin) Anstoetter of Epworth, Lynn (Merle) Ambrosy of Placid, Kelly (Jeff) Stecklein of Placid, Peg (Jeff) Gaul of Cascade; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David Kopp in infancy.
A Joseph L. Kopp memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Medical Associates oncology Department, especially Dr. Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig and nurses, Jenny H, and Jenny R. Also a special thanks to Janice Krapfl for all her care, guidance.