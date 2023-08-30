Joseph L. Kopp, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa, after a 26-month courageous battle with cancer, through which he always kept a very positive attitude. His mother passed away 42 years to the day.

A visitation for Joe will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.

