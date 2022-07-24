JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — William “Bill” David Burbach, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Bill was born August 22, 1947, in Cuba City, Wisconsin to the late Carl and Dorothy Schonhoff Burbach. Bill’s childhood was spent in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa, where he was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame and the Iowa High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and football. Bill graduated from East Tennessee State University.

