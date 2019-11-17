PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lucille H. Koeller, age 95, of Platteville, Wis., formerly of Potosi, Wis., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Southwest Health, Platteville.
She was born in Lancaster, Wis., on July 15, 1924, the daughter of Ralph and Hilda (Casper) Bailie. Lucille married Warren Koeller on November 3, 1942, at her family’s home in South Lancaster Township. They farmed together in the Lancaster area for 14 years before purchasing a farm in Potosi Township. Lucille loved to travel, especially fishing trips or bus tours with her girlfriends. Lucille celebrated her 80th birthday by taking a hot air balloon ride, but wanted to also ride in a large commercial plane, so she flew to California to see the sights in 2015.
At home, Lucille was an avid gardener and spent a lot of time cultivating strawberries and other produce. She was an experienced seamstress who sewed clothing for her family, even wedding formals, and crafted lap blankets for the elderly, and was part of a quilting bee.
Lucille is survived by her children, John Koeller, Judy (Larry) Maahs and Linda (Robert) Schmelz; nine grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Bailie; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Koeller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her daughter, Doreen (Ken) Wagner; a grandson, Daniel Schmelz; her sisters, Dorothy (Burdette) King and Beatrice (Ray) Grobstick; and many members of the Bailie and Koeller families.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Davies Memorial United Church of Christ in Potosi, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. Pastor Karsten Snitker will be officiating. Burial will be in Van Buren Cemetery in Potosi Township at a later date.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Lucille H. Koeller Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Potosi is entrusted with her services.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.