Jeanette M. Weber, age 98, of Dubuque, passed away at home of old age on November 20, 2021.
To celebrate Jeanette’s life, family and friends may visit from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, on Friday, November 26th, 2021. To honor Jeanette’s life, a funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Nativity Church with Father Dwayne Thoman officiating and Fr. Scott Bullock, Fr. Andy Upah and Msgr. James Miller concelebrating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery following the mass. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette was born on September 17, 1923, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Roman M. and Elizabeth (Voelker) Corpstein. She was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception Academy in 1941. Jeanette married Robert A. Weber on April 21, 1947, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2006.
Jeanette was a member of Nativity Church from the day after her marriage, and became active in the parish so she could make friends and become part of the community. During her years at Nativity she was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, member of the Nativity Choir, and a long time volunteer. She was a member and president of the Women’s Guild, was voted as a member of the Parish Council, twice, and belonged to the Rosary Society. Jeanette also led the Rosary Society Honor Guard for many wonderful prayerful years.
She was President of the Dubuque Women’s Club, on the board of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, President of the Xavier Hospital Guild and President of the Immaculate Conception Academy Alumnae Society. She was the first chairman of the Xavier Hospital Follies, and also appeared in some of them.
Jeanette is survived by her children, (Janice) Weber, Champaign, IL, Dr. Michael J. (Maggie) Weber, N. Little Rock, AR, Timothy J. (Nancy) Weber, Oswego, NY, Christian G. (Judy) Weber, Valpariso. IN, and Elizabeth Weber, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren: Robert (Teresa), Jason (Kris), Rebecca (Matt) Mazur, Kate, Todd, Matthew (Jayna), Liz Ann (Marshall) Schoenke, Christine (Anthony) Marchant, and Jesse; great grandchildren: Bethany, Christopher, Nicole, Jared, Kelly, Owen, Ellis Ann, Colleen, Alex, Beth, Presley, and Chase, and one Great Granddaughter Jasey. She is also survived her sister-in-law Mary Corpstein, and by many beloved nieces and nephews, and very dear friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her son Robert II of Champaign, IL, her parents, Roman and Elizabeth (Voelker) Corpstein, all of her sisters and brothers, and almost all of her in-laws — Delphine, Robert (Marie), Mary (Edmund Manders), John (Joan Wellman), Ramona (Peter Eisbach), Josephine (Robert Hansen), Fred, Richard (Lorna Hutter), and Gertrude (William Ryder).
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.