Hazel V. Hayes, 88, of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
The Funeral Service for Hazel will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Captain Laura Amick officiating. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery in Centerville, IA, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Hazel was born February 7, 1935, in Trenton, MO, the daughter of Ferrol and Virginia Phillips Brown. She was united in marriage to Bert E. Hayes in 1954 in Des Moines, IA. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2013.
Hazel attended the Salvation Army Church. She loved playing Bingo, going shopping, and sitting outside with Bert. Hazel also enjoyed going to get her hair and nails done. Above all, she loved being in the company of others, especially her family.
Survivors include her six daughters, Michelle (Kevin) O’Conner of Dubuque; Julie (Rick) Carner of Cascade, IA; Debbie (Harold) Birch of Dubuque; Brenda (Roger) McChesney of Albert City, IA; Linda (Mike) Ristau of Dubuque; and Sherry Bailey of Sac City, IA; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three brothers, George, Ralph, and Kenny Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charles Brown; and sister, Coleen Lawson
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Sunnycrest Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Hazel’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
