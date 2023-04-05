Hazel V. Hayes, 88, of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.

The Funeral Service for Hazel will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Captain Laura Amick officiating. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery in Centerville, IA, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

