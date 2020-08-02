Robert (Bob) Jordan, 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully with family on Thursday, July 30th, at 5:30 p.m. at Stonehill Care Center.
Bob was born on December 24, 1928, in Dubuque, to William (Doc) and Gertrude Jordan.
To honor Bob’s life, a service will be held at St. Columbkille’s Church at 11:30 a.m. on August 11th. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Bob attended Nativity grade school, Loras Academy, and Loras College. He was an avid golfer known as “Bobby Jordan” and won multiple City of Dubuque and Dubuque Golf and Country Club Championships, as well as tournaments throughout Iowa and Wisconsin. He often bragged about playing golf with George Goebel and Lawrence Welk.
After school, Bob worked for the family plumbing business. While working in Wisconsin, he met his first wife, Rosemary Hanifan. They were married in 1949. Rosemary passed away in 1960 and left him caring for four children under 9 years old.
In 1966, Bob met the second love of his life, Beverly Waldron. Bev was an intelligent, educated musician and grade schoolteacher. On February 4, 1967, they were married and became lifelong friends and had two children together. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in February.
Bob and Bev looked for common interests. Together, they began a flower and garden business that flourished over the years. They still were planting flowers and vegetables together this spring.
During the 1980s, Dubuque suffered through the “Agricultural Depression”. There was no plumbing work in Dubuque. So, Bob worked for eight years as a foreman at a nuclear power plant in Byron, IL, traveling back every weekend to be with his family. He eventually retired as a lifelong union plumber.
Retirement was filled with the joys of being a father, grandfather and avid gardener. Bob and Bev sold their vegetables and flowers at many sites throughout Dubuque, including the Dubuque Farmers Market. This activity kept them active and provided their six children with more life-long skills.
The Jordan family would like the community of Dubuque to know that they appreciate the support they have received over many years to their plumbing and gardening businesses.
Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; five children, Patrick (Lucy) Jordan, of Ankeny, IA, James (Susan) Jordan, of Omaha, NE, Rosemary Jordan, of Bettendorf, IA, William (Susan), of Dubuque, and Jackie (Sharat) Ramaraju, of Bettendorf, IA; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, WJ and Gertrude; his son, Jon Jordan; his sisters, Marguerite Brodersen and Nike Dreier; and his late wife, Rosemary.
May his soul rest in peace.
Online condolences for Bob’s family may be left at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.