BAGLEY, Wis. — Rosella I. Stagman, age 92, of Bagley, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Garrity Funeral Home, in Prairie du Chien, where there will be a wake scripture at 6:30 p.m. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.