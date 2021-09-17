Patricia A. Hesselbacher, 64, of Dubuque and formerly of Scales Mound, IL, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at MercyOne, Dubuque.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL, and where friends and family may call after 1 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date.
She was born July 11, 1957, in Dubuque, the daughter of Donald and Mildred (Fiedler) Stoewer. Patti graduated from Scales Mound High School with the class of 1975. She was employed for many years by Farm Service Agency, Elizabeth, IL, and retired in 2019.
Patti was an avid and talented baker while working, she regularly made treats for the “back office” for committee meetings. She enjoyed cross-stitching, making many cross-stitches for her kids, her mom, her siblings, and as wedding presents for her nieces and nephews. When she was physically able, she was an enthusiastic gardener and had a serious green thumb. She never met a plant she couldn’t coax into thriving. Patti was a devoted Chicago Bears fan and tried to never miss a game.
She is survived by her mother, Mildred Stoewer-Allendorf; two daughters, Candace (Boone) Meyer and Michelle (Jay) Baker; three grandchildren, Aiden Baker, Gabby Baker, Emma Baker; her siblings, Larry (Barb) Stoewer, Susan (Mike) Meusel, Jim (Leigh) Stoewer and Lori Anderson; and her numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather, Kenneth “Pete” Allendorf, brother, Gary Stoewer, brother-in-law, Neil Anderson, two nephews, Kurt Meusel and Brennan Stoewer, and a niece, Paige Stoewer.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the care staff at Eagle Pointe Place, Dubuque, for making her last year so fulfilling and fun; she treasured the friendships she made and the numerous activities.
To Brenda Warner, we will never be able to thank you enough for being with her and comforting her when we couldn’t.