Jo Ann Davidson, 86, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Grand Meadows in Asbury.
Our dear mom and grandma (Monga) deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Jo Ann was born June 12, 1933, in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Emmett James and Laura B. Cox Smothers. On March 3, 1961, she married Samuel Lee Davidson in Los Angeles. He passed away on December 25, 1996. She was a teacher’s aide within the special education department at Maquoketa Junior High School. She retired in 1988 to be a stay-at-home grandmother/daycare provider. She also taught Sunday school for many years. She loved her students and daycare children dearly, and was loved in return by them all. She loved to sew and cross stitch. She was a wonderful baker and was known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She was a great prayer warrior and read her Bible daily. She loved to sing, and participated in multiple state competitions with her sister Louise.
Survivors include three sons, Rush Davidson, of West Liberty, IA, John (Carol) Davidson, of Des Moines, IA, and Matthew (Stephanie) Davidson, of Michigan City, IN; two daughters, Laura (Bill Streauslin) Davidson, of Dubuque, and Mary (Kurtis Kell) Davidson-Seyfert, of Geneseo, IL; 12 grandchildren, Marcy (Colin Bisinger) Davidson, Anna Maria Davidson, Rebecca Davidson, Brittney (Clint) Chastain, Samuel Davidson, Nathan (Chelsea Cutler) Davidson, Levi Davidson, Allyson Davidson, Isabelle Davidson, Jenna Davidson, Ian Davidson, and Clara Davidson; six great-grandchildren, Christian Ennis, Brody Davidson, Eleanor Whaley, Connor Chastain, Easton Sain, and Reagan Davidson; one brother, Clifford Smothers, of Williamsburg, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Louise Lockridge; four brothers, Arnold, Richard “Swede”, Gerald, and Dale Smothers; her daughter-in-law, Karla Dawn Davidson; and a great-grandson, John Parker Ennis.
Jo Ann’s family would like to thank the Luther Manor dementia care staff and staff at Grand Meadow Conolon House and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the loving care they have shown to Jo Ann. They would especially like to thank Bob and Mariko Wilbricht and the entire Cozy Corner staff for their genuine love of our sweet mother. She was a constant pillar of support and prayed for her family every day of her life. Jo Ann left a legacy of cherished memories and she will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
