ASBURY, Iowa — William T. “Bill” Oster, Jr., age 99, of Asbury, IA, completed his earthly journey on Feb. 6, 2022, at ManorCare in Dubuque, surrounded by his loving family. To honor Bill’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury Rd, in Dubuque, with Father Philip Agyei officiating. Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
William was born on Jan. 1, 1923, in Dubuque, IA, a son of William T. and Evelyn (Sassen) Oster, Sr.
William was a World War II veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He served three years in the Pacific. Bill was honored to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC and had a special place in his heart for all who served their country, both now and in the past.
After his discharge, he worked in electrical construction. In 1950, Bill opened, owned and operated Team Electronics, eventually retiring in 1985.
Bill enjoyed flying, traveling, fishing, golfing and building his toys. Some of which were a Challenger airplane, a horseless carriage, a scale model Jeep, a refurbished John Deere L Tractor, and a 1965 Mustang.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bill include his loving wife, Eunice Oster, Asbury, IA; his children, Judy (Jack) Heiderscheit, Naples, FL, JoAnn (Jack Kreiman) Hart, Dubuque, IA, and Janeen (Larry) Kaufmann, Ocala, FL; his step-children, Amy (Steve) Koeller, Hazel Green, WI, and Scott (April) Smith, Lake Mills, IA; his four grandchildren, Cheryl Maas, John Heiderscheit, Michelle Kaufmann, and Bill Kaufmann; his step-grandchildren, Lindsey, Alyssa, and Ryan Koeller, and Aubree Smith; his nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchild; his sister, Shirley Baker, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert “Bob” Oster; a sister, Virginia Dempsey; and a son-in-law, William “Bill” Hart.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melanie, Peggy, and Stephanie. They provided such special care that will always be treasured. A thank you also to the staff members of Promedica/ManorCare for all of the comfort, care, and kindness during his stay.
Memorial may be made in Bill’s memory to Hospice of Dubuque and Resurrection Church.
