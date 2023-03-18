Jane Ann Kemler, 74, of Dubuque, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
A funeral service will be held at 4:30 pm Monday, March 20, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:30 pm.
Jane was born January 9, 1949, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Harold F. and Patricia Rapp Kemler.
Recommended for you
Jane graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1967. She was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Jane recently retired from Culvers where she was proud to have been a former Employee of the Month!
She enjoyed her work at Culvers because she absolutely loved working with and being around other people.
Jane was known for being a huge fan of Mickey Mouse and Disney. She also enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Heidi (Chris) Brown of Southlake, TX; two grandchildren, Brooke and Lauren; four sisters, Linda (Ron) Jump of Moline, IL, Sandy Kemler, Karen (Tom) Shaffer, and Connie Kemler all of Dubuque and nieces and nephews, Chrissy Besler, Michael Jump, Katie Trujillo, Mac Jump, Andy Shaffer, and Ben Shaffer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her significant other, Charles Muehlemann.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her sister, Karen for taking such great care of Jane over the years.
A memorial has been established for the Dubuque County Humane Society.
“Laughter is timeless and imagination has no age.” — Mickey Mouse
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.