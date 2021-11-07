SEATTLE-TACOMA, Wash. — Justin J. Heitzman, 38, of SeaTac, passed away at the University Washington Medical Center following a fourteen month battle with Acute Necrotizing Pancreatitis, a condition caused by one tiny gallstone.
A Memorial Service was held in SeaTac on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Bonney Watson Funeral Home on International Boulevard.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday November 8, 2021 at St Joseph the Worker Church 2001 St. Joseph Street in Dubuque, Iowa with family visitation held from 9-11AM prior to services. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Justin Joseph was born on May 17, 1983, son of Ronald and Joan (Sigwarth) Heitzman at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque Iowa. He attended schools at St. Joseph the Worker and Wahlert High School of Dubuque, and Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Over his career, Justin’s employment addressed many aspects of the airline industry. Initially in a Sioux City Call Center, he was employed by Northwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines. There he met Nicole Trompeter, the love of his life. Together they relocated to Seattle where Justin was employed by Alaska Airlines, British Airways, and most recently for Kenmore Air Harbor. Justin enjoyed his work at Kenmore and especially valued the close client relationships he developed as Customer Service Supervisor at Boeing Field. Related to their shared love of flight, Justin and Nicole traveled globally to many exciting destinations.
Justin is survived by his fiancé, Nicole Trompeter and his canine companion, Miss Maisel of SeaTac, WA, his parents Ron and Joanie Heitzman of Dubuque, and his sister, Valerie (Jesse) Pullen of Asbury, IA. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Bill (Barb) Heitzman, Jeanie Sigwarth, Jerry (Angie) Sigwarth, Nicola Fox (Kurt Lindstrom) and his cousins: Ryan, Emmy, Karl, J.P., Stacey, James and Darcy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Norbert & Agnes Heitzman and Celestine & Eleanor Sigwarth, and his uncle, John Sigwarth.
The family wishes to thank the University of Washington Medical Center staff for their unwavering dedication to Justin’s care throughout this very complex health event. We especially wish to recognize his primary surgeon Dr. Karen Horvath for her lead management of Justin’s care. Justin and his family adore her!