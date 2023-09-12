DELHI, Iowa — Thomas Murray Sievers, 88, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa.

He was born on July 3, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Berkeley and Ruth (Murray) Sievers. Tom was raised and educated in Dubuque and was a graduate of St. Columbkille’s High School. After graduation, he worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for 29 years and retired at the age of 48.

Recommended for you