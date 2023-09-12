DELHI, Iowa — Thomas Murray Sievers, 88, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa.
He was born on July 3, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Berkeley and Ruth (Murray) Sievers. Tom was raised and educated in Dubuque and was a graduate of St. Columbkille’s High School. After graduation, he worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for 29 years and retired at the age of 48.
In 1957, Tom was united in marriage to Myrt Yager. Three children were born to this union. The couple later divorced. Later Tom met Maureen Barker and they became lifelong partners.
Tom loved fishing, hunting, and trapping. In his later years, Tom enjoyed feeding the deer. He also enjoyed cutting wood and the occasional golf game. He liked boating, swimming, water skiing, and everything related to lake life. Tom always enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and friends at the lake.
Survivors include his three children, Cynthia (Gunnar Berg) Fowler of Savage, Minnesota, Thomas (Ann Mescher) Sievers of Manchester, and Scott (Lisa) Sievers of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Chet (Brittany) Sievers, Kelly (Matt) Nelson, Brittani (Devon Taylor) Sievers, and Butch Sievers; four great-grandchildren, Kalei, Emma, Truett, and Kallum, with one on the way; his lifelong partner, Maureen Barker of Delhi; three siblings, Jim (Pat) Sievers of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, Mary Kay (Jan) Brimeyer of Madison, Wisconsin, and Susan (Leo) Shubert of Bettendorf; sister-in-law, Mary Sievers of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; his close Lake Delhi friends, Larry (Lois) Sloan, Tom (Diane) Gatto, Dan (Sheran) Gatto and their families; and neighbors, Brian Lahey, Matt Pasker, Larry and Jan Paulsen, and their families.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Frederick “Mike” Sievers.
The family wishes to thank the Regional Medical Center and the Delhi First Responders for the special care they gave to Tom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Delhi Fire Department and First Responders.
Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Inurnment: Upper Bay Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa