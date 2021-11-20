Dennis F. Funke Telegraph Herald Nov 20, 2021 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis F. Funke, 82, of Dubuque and formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.Arrangements are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today