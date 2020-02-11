EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Sharon R. Meyer (Potts), 72, of East Dubuque, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Ennoble Manor Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Sharon was born on September 8, 1947, in Cascade, IA, the daughter of Clarence L. and Hazel A. (Behrends) Breitbach. She was united in marriage to Dean M. “Deano” Meyer on Oct. 22, 1998. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2013.
Surviving are four children, Kim Beck, of Dubuque, Trenda (Rick) Gravel, of Bernard, Michael (Ayla Johnson) Meyer and Amanda Habel, both of East Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Zach, Bailey, Emma, AJ, Nolan, Brody, Lexie, Riley and Ayla; a great-grandchild, Brayton; and a sister, Vickie (Stu Hetherington) Holub, of Mesa, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerry Breitbach; and two sisters, Lois Scott and Shirley Keating.
