MISSOULA, Mont. — Noted eccentric, road warrior, artist, collector of many books if not always a reader of them, Sun Dancer, Catholic, hoarder of odd and beautiful things, well-known sweet tooth, and beloved, if often nettlesome, mother, Jane Frances McDonald Kane, aged 87, passed away in Missoula on May 15, 2023.

A great outliner of very specific memorial requests-including the direction that her headstone be surrounded by a “white picket fence” and, further, that a”bench with rotating reading materials” be part of her resting ground-Jane was waked at home in Missoula on May 17th, 2023.

