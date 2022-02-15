MARQUETTE, Iowa — Nancy M. Hammes, 84, of Marquette, died on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in McGregor, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow. Burial will be at a later date.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you