OELWEIN, Iowa — Mary L. McBride, 77, of Oelwein, IA died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the MercyOne Care Center in Oelwein, IA.
Mary was born on August 30, 1944, in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Mike M. and Ida M. (Kuntz) Kapparos. She attended the Dubuque Community Schools and left home at seventeen to join a circus in Florida. For a year she worked as a performer and then went on to work as a waitress throughout the east coast for two years before returning to Iowa. She went back to school and in 1964 Graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. On September 5, 1970, she married Robert Paul McBride at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. They made their home in Cascade and later Monticello.
She is survived by her children; Robert (Laurie) McBride, Marion, IA, and Michele (Ben) Reed, Pleasant Hill, IA, two grandchildren, two brothers George and Jim Kapparos, her soul sister, Susan Kauten, Oelwein, IA, and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, Mike and Ida Kapparos, a brother John Kapparos, and three sisters-in-law, Sharry, Violet, and Sandy Kapparos.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Fontana Cemetery in Hazelton, IA, with Rev. John Sheda presiding. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held in Fontana Park following the service.
The Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA is assisting with arrangements.