LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Rev. Richard G. Gaul, 78, of Guttenberg, formerly of Luxemburg, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Archbishop Michael Jackels will officiate, Rev. Francis Fried and Rev. Noah Diehm will concelebrate along with priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Funeral services will be live-streamed on Kramer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Richard was born September 17, 1942, the son of LaVern and Viola (Wulfekuhle) Gaul. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1960 and Loras College in 1964. He attended St. Bernard Seminary and was ordained on June 1, 1968, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque. Fr. Richard’s assignments included Holy Ghost, Dubuque, summer of 1968; St. Cecelia, Ames, from 1968-1972; Sacred Heart, Oelwein, 1972-1977; St. Mary’s, Waterloo, 1977-1983; St. Mary’s, Waverly/Shell Rock, 1983-1987; St. Patrick’s, Anamosa, 1987-1992; St. Joseph, Garnavillo/Garber, 1992-2004; Sacramental priest assignments; McGregor/Postville/Monona, 2004-2010; and St. Mary’s, Manchester/Masonville/Ryan, 2010-2014.
Richard loved his family. His nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews were a joy to him. He was an avid card player and fisherman. He enjoyed gatherings and visiting with people. He cherished his trips with friends to St. Augustine, Florida.
Richard liked watching sports and was a fan of the Hawkeyes, L.A. Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.
Fr. Gaul loved being a priest. He had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother and St. Therese of the Child of Jesus. He enjoyed teaching and bible study groups.
Survivors include his siblings: Ron Gaul, Alfred Gaul, both of Luxemburg, Janice (Dan) Burke and Sr. Kay Gaul, OSF, both of Dubuque; nieces and nephews, Jayme (Kristina) Gaul, Chad Gaul, Mindy (Nick) Kamp, Gina (Kevin) Dunne; great-nieces and nephews, Hunter and Joey Kamp, Ari and Abi Gaul, Ryan and Lily Dunne, Jack Knepper, Jaci and Dani Poswiatowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Francis, in infancy.
Memorials are preferred and can be made to the donor’s preference.
