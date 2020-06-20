Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Sister Kathleen Marie Carr, BVM, Dubuque — Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 22. A virtual visitation will be held from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Severna Cowell, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation:
after 10 a.m. today at the church.
Sharon S. Furlong, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, June 23, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street; funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 12 noon, at Behr Funeral Home.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the funeral home.
Sister Marion Hangsterfer, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Private services will be held at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, at the Gathering Place in Manchester, Iowa. Inurnment: Forestville Cemetery – Dundee, Iowa.
Nancy J. Sanders, Dubuque, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the
funeral home.
Lloyd Schulte, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis., — Military graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Mary Lou Thomas, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Dale J. Trumm, Madison, Wis., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.