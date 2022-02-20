Robert H. Davidson, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Savanna (Ill.) First United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Karoline Drahn, Thompson, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Karen C. Fritsche, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Nancy M. Hammes, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Steve Hansel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Leona M. Manternach, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Kevin G. Martin, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Heather M. Mitchell-Key, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Kenneth Moen, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort; and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Maurice P. Niemer, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Church of the Nativity.
Edwin A. Schick, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.