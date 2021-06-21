Elmer J. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Terry L. Bargman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, Eagle’s View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Diane M. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Wanda L. Cornelius, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew.
Ronald F. Hasken, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the funeral home.
Evelyn M. Kaiser, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Janann M. Kleinstiver, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the funeral home.
Rick Kuhlman, Guttenberg, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Oak Hill Cemetery, Colesburg, Iowa.
Jerry W. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Tri-State Community Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norma J. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the church.
Joan M. Trentz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dawson Funeral Home, Maquoketa. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Sandra K. Welter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Paul G. Wolfe, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis., with a parish scripture wake service at 2:30 p.m.