Elizabeth J. “Betty Jo” Haas, age 65, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:21 p.m., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. To honor Betty Jo’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home, with Alice Noethe officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Betty Jo was born on August 4, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Henry and Violet (Davenport) Haas Sr.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.