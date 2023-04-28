Elizabeth J. “Betty Jo” Haas, age 65, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:21 p.m., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. To honor Betty Jo’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home, with Alice Noethe officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Betty Jo was born on August 4, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Henry and Violet (Davenport) Haas Sr.
Betty Jo graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1977. After school she stayed home with the family and helped care for her parents. She was a faith filled woman who was a long time member of St. Columbkille Church where she attended Mass regularly. Betty Jo liked to socialize and keep up on all the current activities of her family and friends. Betty Jo also loved to play Bingo and was a regular at the Tri-State Blind Society game!! She enjoyed playing cards, going to movies with her cousin, Nancy Welty, listening to Blues music and attending concerts. Betty Jo was a kind and gentle soul. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Betty Jo’s memory include her siblings, Carolyn (Clint) Alftin, Payette, ID and Lois Frazier, Cedar Rapids, IA; a sister-in-law, Gretchen (Joel) Johnson; and her nieces and nephews, Henry Charles (Jamie) Haas III, Jenni (Marty) Chacon, Kerri (Josh) Smith, Cindy Frazier, Jessica Frazier, Stephanie (Eric) Rasmussen and Heidi Walden.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, David Haas in infancy, Henry (Mary Jo) Haas Jr. and Paul Haas; and 3 nephews, AJ Frazier, David Walden and Jason Smith-Haas.
Betty Jo’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at both MercyOne Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the wonderful care they provided for Betty Jo. Also a special thanks to all of her friends at Ecumenical Towers, especially Charles “Chuck”, for their wonderful friendship.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Betty Jo’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Elizabeth Haas Family.
