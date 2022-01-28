Carl H. Bender, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Frederick R. Brechler, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Connie Flury, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Wake service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Carol J. Forrest, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Church of the Nativity.

Daniel J. Geistkemper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville.

Eleanor Jackson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Leroy E. Kennicker, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Rita J. Luksetich, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Darlene A. Mauer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Francis Pritchard, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Elkport-Garber Community Center. Service: 10 a.m. today at the community center.

Donald D. Roepsch, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.

Mary M. Stanek, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Godager-Pratt Funeral Home, Muscoda.

Amy J. Thomas, Platteville, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Lillian H. Weist, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Stanley J. Wood, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville.

