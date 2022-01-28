funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl H. Bender, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.Frederick R. Brechler, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.Connie Flury, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Wake service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.Carol J. Forrest, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Church of the Nativity.Daniel J. Geistkemper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville.Eleanor Jackson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.Leroy E. Kennicker, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.Rita J. Luksetich, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.Darlene A. Mauer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.Francis Pritchard, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Elkport-Garber Community Center. Service: 10 a.m. today at the community center.Donald D. Roepsch, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.Mary M. Stanek, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Godager-Pratt Funeral Home, Muscoda.Amy J. Thomas, Platteville, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.Lillian H. Weist, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Stanley J. Wood, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: Group texts flummox family member 6 Dubuque groups land $210,000 in 'employer innovation' awards Fire damages barn, farm equipment in Dubuque County; no injuries reported Man who sold crack near Dubuque school, park sentenced to 10 years Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 2 pounds of cannabis during traffic stop