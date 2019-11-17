Bernard E. “Huck” Kennedy, 95, of Dubuque, died Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, with Fr. Bernard Kennedy, OFM, officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded.
Huck was born September 21, 1924, son of Earl and Margaret (McConnell) Kennedy.
After graduating from Benton High School, he entered the U.S. Navy. He served during WWII from 1943 until 1946 in the Pacific as a Gunner’s Mate Third Class.
Huck married Delaine Freiburger on August 27, 1949, at Holy Ghost, sharing 67 years of married life, until her passing on May 4, 2017.
Huck worked at John Deere for 34 years, starting in the foundry and working his way to superintendent before his retirement in 1982.
As a longtime member of Holy Spirit Parish, Knights of Columbus and Serra Club, he was a lifetime supporter of the Catholic faith and Catholic education. Huck also was a member of the VFW.
He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He loved seeing the Cubs win the World Series. Huck also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing, bowling and playing cards with his friends.
He is survived by his children, Ann (Miles) Kiley, Susan (Steven) Wagner, Sr. Patricia Kennedy, OSB, Nona (David) Cooper, Kay (William) Beaster, Gwen (Donald) Hesselman, Fr. Bernard Kennedy, OFM, Peggy (Randall) Dolson and Kerri (William) Feldhaus; grandchildren, Matthew (Joie) Booth, Christine (Ted) Traeder, Sarah (Ryan) Sayers, Stephanie (Kelly) LeFevour, Nicholas (fiance, Jamie Van Pelt) Wagner, Mark (Molly) Wagner, Samuel (Madeline Reid) Cooper and Nathaniel Cooper, Andrew (Abigail) Weigman, Katie (Douglas) Merkes, Theodore (Renee) Hesselman, Joseph Hesselman and Thomas Hesselman, Molly (Bryan) Dillon and Joshua Dolson; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lavon Morrow and Phoebe McCrea; a sister-in-law, Agnes Gerdemann; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Delaine, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Cletus Havertape; a brother, John Kennedy; two brothers-in-law, Harold McCrea and Virgil Morrow, and 12 of Delaine’s siblings and their spouses.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bernard Kennedy Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank Dr. Whalen and his staff as well as the nurses and staff at Oak Park Place.