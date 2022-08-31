funeral services Richard G. Dagitz, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.

David G. Felderman, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Thunder Hills Country Club, Peosta, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.