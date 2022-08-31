funeral servicesRichard G. Dagitz, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
David G. Felderman, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Thunder Hills Country Club, Peosta, Iowa.
Doris A. Fremont, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 1, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Service: Noon Thursday at the church.
William H. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8,
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Shirley Mills, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.
Luellyn R. Paglin, Danforth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Ill. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the church.
Louis Ranchino Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Savanna Spring Lake Cemetery.
Peter A. Reinert Sr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1,
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2,
Immaculate Conception Parish, Kieler, Wis.
Marsha M. Saunders, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Henry J. Westhoff, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
