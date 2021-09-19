Patrick A. “Pat” Grutz, age 55, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on September 15, 2021, at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. To honor Pat’s life, a private family service is being held.
Pat was born on July 18, 1966, in Dubuque, IA, 1 of 3 sons to Glen Carl and Patsy Anne (Nank) Grutz. After high school, Pat quickly honed his skills as an auto body technician. He was naturally gifted and spent many years sharing his time and talents with Finnin Ford Collision and Brimeyer Autobody here in Dubuque. He also spent a couple of years in the Tucson, AZ, area as well with the Chapman Collision Center, before eventually finding his way back home. In his free-time, Pat eagerly invested his skills at home while restoring a ‘66 Ford Fairlane which he drove with great pride. In his earlier years, Pat enjoyed camping with family and friends and was quite often caught catching up on the latest WWF matches when time allowed. It’s difficult to accept that we’ve lost Pat this early in his life, but we trust that the Lord will give him peace from his earthly struggles now. Thank you, Pat, for each and every good memory that you leave behind as we will treasure them until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Pat include his mother, Patsy A. Grutz, Dubuque, IA; his 3 sons, Randy Grutz, Dubuque, IA, Danny Grutz, Dubuque, IA, and Gage Grutz, Grinnell, IA; his 4 grandchildren; his 2 brothers, Bob (Kelly Derby) Grutz, Dubuque, IA, and Chris (Kari) Grutz, East Dubuque, IL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Pat was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Pat’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff in the ICU unit at Finley Hospital for all of their professional and sincere care. Also, a very special and heartfelt thank you to Stephanie Nank-Daniels for all of the generous love and support she has given so freely. As heavy as our hearts are today, the burden is so much lighter because of all of you who have helped us along the way.