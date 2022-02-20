Delores Ann (Becker) Kloser, was welcomed into her heavenly father’s arms on February 17, 2022, at the age of 90. She died peacefully in her sleep.
She was number nine of 13 children born to William and Bertha (Widmar) Becker Sr. on July 5, 1931. Delores was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner at numerous Dubuque congregations throughout her long life.
Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45am at St. Anthony Parish on Tuesday, February 22nd. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Delores met her husband, Joseph, at the age of 17 on a blind date. They married in 1950 and she gave birth to 10 children. She was the center of our world as children and our information hub connecting us as adults. Her petite size belied her fierce spirit, indomitable fortitude, and endless energy. She instilled a strong work ethic in all her children mirroring her own upbringing: Work first. Play later.
The eight acres of land they purchased in unincorporated Asbury, then considered “the sticks,” was our playground and workplace. Half of the land was devoted to gardens and orchards to economically feed 12 people. How we hated toiling in the summer heat weeding and harvesting vegetables for canning and winter fruit cellar storage. What wasn’t gardens, was two large yards and wide-open fields for a batch of kids to play pick up sports, build forts, create Olympic style sledding hills, and climb trees. We either were taught or inherited “green thumbs” that many of us nurture yet in our adult lives because of our mother. Delores carried her love of flowers to every home she lived, inside and out. Green plants and flowers flourished inside the house year around. Outside, the yards were dotted with flower beds and the scents of blooms. She loved the natural world and all living creatures, especially her numerous dogs. She was creative and always found time for her hobbies. Whether it was looming rugs, breeding Pekingese puppies, making clothes, painting ceramics, having or going to garage sales, or refinishing antiques. Somehow, she found more than 24 hours in a day for her pleasures.
Delores also worked outside the home in several industries that tapped her sewing prowess. She worked on and off including a night shift at Flexsteel Industries while bearing 10 children. In her mid-life, she went to work for Rhomberg Furriers for another 40 years applying her attention to details and craftmanship to give the very best in service and quality to their clientele. She loved Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Westerns and anything starring John Wayne. She and Joe enjoyed going on Saturday night dates and traveling the Continental US, Europe, Alaska, and Mexico. Over 63 years of marriage, our parents gave us riches in memories to savor. They lived long enough to shower their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in love. Mom loved each of us unconditionally as only a mother does.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Michelle), Deborah (Dave) Powers, Karen (Eric Schiffman), Keith (Tammy), Mike (Emily), Ruth, Laura Wood, Teresa (James Mills), Leann (Rob) McDonald, and Bill (Wendy Sparrow); 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, siblings Evelyn “Evie” High, Joan Miller and Lois Becker; and 1 brother-in-law, John (Rita).
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, siblings; William Jr., Harold, Walter, Roger, Marie, Eleanor, Dorothy, Roselyn “Rosie” and Alice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
The family thanks the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health, Drs. Kelley, Martin, and Kahn for all their tender loving care.