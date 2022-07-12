CENTRALIA, Iowa — Francis C. Koetz, age 99, of Centralia, passed away peacefully at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at home, with his loving family by his side. To celebrate Francis’ life, family and friends may visit from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. There will be a parish scripture wake service held prior to the visitation at 3 p.m. The Centralia-Peosta Fire Department will be paying their respects at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael G. Schueller officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Francis was born on October 25, 1922, in Dubuque, son of Michael A. and Mary Edna (Thielen) Koetz.
Francis attended St. John’s Grade School and graduated from high school in Peosta. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marian Ann Schueller, on August 9, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They have been blessed with almost 73 wonderful years of marriage and five children together. Francis farmed south of Centralia from 1949 until 1962, with his favorite Allis-Chalmers tractors. He also worked for contractor Burton Albrecht for five years and for Albert Schueller and Leo Gartner, who owned S&G Delivery, for 20 years delivering furniture for Rosheks and Sears, and later for Larry Wolff, until his retirement.
He was a former trustee and member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, Dubuque County Right to Life, was the former mayor of Centralia and served on the city council. Francis was the last of the original founding members of the Centralia Fire Department. Francis was also an accomplished woodworker, building cabinets and furniture for his home and refurbishing the woodwork, statue stands and the baptismal font at church. His family was always his main focus, and he cherished all of the time they spent together. We are extremely grateful for the time we had with Francis, and take comfort in knowing he is now resting peacefully after doing God’s will for 99 years.
Those left to cherish Francis’ memory include his wife, Marian Koetz, Centralia, IA; his children, Judy (Bob) Lester, Epworth, IA, Sue Schuckert, Durango, IA, Kathy (Terry) Corbett, Centralia, IA, James “Jim” (Kim) Koetz, Centralia, IA, and John “Jack” (Mary) Koetz, Centralia, IA; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Donna Koetz, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Marilyn Koetz in infancy, Madonna (Harold) Schmitt and Mildred (Norbert) Finzel; three brothers, Baby Boy Koetz in infancy, Joseph (Louise) Koetz and Glen Koetz; and a son-in-law, Bill Schuckert.
The family would like to thank all of our extended family, friends and neighbors, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Meghan and Nichole, for all of your kindness and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Francis’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Francis Koetz Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
