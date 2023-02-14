Elaine L. Weick, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday February 11, 2023, with her family by her side.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday February 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Nugent officiating.

