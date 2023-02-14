Elaine L. Weick, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday February 11, 2023, with her family by her side.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday February 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Nugent officiating.
Elaine was born on December 9, 1930, in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of Forrest and Eleanor (Meyer) Beil. She worked at Interstate Finance in Dubuque as an executive secretary. Elaine loved her cats, and enjoyed working on needlework and sewing. She loved spending time with her children and their families.
Elaine is survived by her children Bill (Alice) Weick of Dubuque, Betty Coop of Lockridge, IA, Kathleen (Pete) Nugent of Leawood, KS, and (CSM-Ret) Knute (Wendy) Weick of St. Charles, IL, grandchildren Jonathan ((LTC-Ret) Laura) Nugent of Windermere, FL, Christopher (Sarah) Nugent of Lenexa, KS, Katie (Jake) Pilcher of Fairfield, IA, and Madison Weick of St. Charles, IL, great-grandchildren Gabby Nugent, Felicity Nugent, Alleigh Pilcher, and Sawyer Pilcher, brother Richard (Marge) Sturman) Beil, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Elaine.
