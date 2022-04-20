Catherine A. “Kay” (Mezera) Rauch, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:30 a.m., on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care of a broken heart.
To celebrate Kay’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Kay was born on February 12, 1939, in Prairie du Chien, WI, daughter of Martin and Helen (Cejka) Mezera.
Kay was born, raised and attended school in Prairie du Chien. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edward Rauch, on June 7, 1958, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Sadly, he passed less than a month ago on March 22, 2022, after 63 years of marriage. Kay was always a hard worker, and began her working career with Rapid Die in Cassville, Wisconsin. After moving to Dubuque, she went to work for the Eska Company, as well as cleaning at PSSI in Kieler, and several private homes, for many years. She loved to clean, but no doubt the job she was meant to do was becoming an attendant on the bus for children with disabilities for the Dubuque Community School District. She truly loved helping the children and finally retired after 25 years. When Kay wasn’t working she loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking, a talent that her family was very appreciative of. In her younger days, Kay was quite the ice skater and dancer, with Polka music being her favorite. More recently, she enjoyed reading, especially cook books, and doing word find puzzles. She also liked playing Bingo and trying her luck at the casino with Ed. She was a long time, faithful member of Holy Ghost Church and volunteered at the Dubuque Rescue Mission and the Food Bank. The activity that brought Kay the greatest joy was definitely spending time with her family, and she loved attending the grandchildren’s events. Kay was a wonderful, caring, hard working woman who always put her family first. She will be greatly missed, but we know that she is now happily reunited with her beloved husband, and all of her other family members, in her Heavenly home.
Those left to cherish Kay’s memory include her children, Marsha Rauch, Dubuque, IA, Terry (Patty) Rauch, Manchester, IA and Mark (Stacy) Rauch, East Dubuque, IL; 4 grandchildren, Emily (Jon) Lang, Lauren (Ethan) Ronnebaum, Landen Rauch and Leah Rauch; her great grandson, Judah Lang; her siblings, Patty (Elmer) Valley, Clara Powers, Helen Ann (Doug) Jelinek, Ronald (Gale) Mezara and Raymond (Carol) Mezera; and her sister-in-law, Jetta Mezera.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Rauch; a son, Larry Rauch; her siblings, Teresa (Frank) Langkamp, Florence (Ivan) Finney, Edward (Pat), Frank “Franny”, Andy and Clarence Mezera; and a brother-in-law, Terry Powers.
Kay’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Dubuque Specialty Care, and Care Initiatives Hospice, for all of their outstanding care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Kay’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kay Rauch Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com