Anna M. Smith, 83, of Dubuque, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center, surrounded by family.
To honor Anna’s life, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Dubuque Bible Church, 3500 Pennsylvania Ave., with Ernie Geeting and Rev. Don Smith Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and please respect the current social-distancing requirements. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Anna was born on May 1, 1937, in Dubuque, daughter of Eugene and Viola (Arnsdorff) Scheckel. She married the love of her life, Galen Smith, on October 5, 1957, in Savanna, Illinois. Their 63 years of marriage were filled with faith, hope, love and joy. Anna had a heart of gold and will be remembered as a kind and loving person. She was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of Dubuque Bible Church.
She enjoyed flower arranging, traveling, and cooking, especially the gourmet foods she made for the Gourmet Club.
She and Galen were always together, even at work. Together they owned and operated a jewelry shop and picture framing business. They enjoyed traveling to gem and jewelry shows and would stop to eat at a favorite restaurant along the way.
Anna is survived by her husband, Galen Smith; children, Cindy (Roger) Lien and Randy (Natalie) Smith; grandchildren, Loni (Josh) Klaas, Cody Smith, Caitlin (Patrick) Bradshaw and Courtney Carton; great-grandchildren, Justin, Ashlee, Skyler and Libbie Klaas, Brooke and Landon Bradshaw.
She is also survived by her siblings, Allan (Karen) Scheckel and Gladys O’Brian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anna was preceded in death by her sisters, Lilian (Mike) Hird, Margaret (Walter) Spoerre, Mary (Barney) Wiegel and Alice (Paul) Loeffelholz; a sister-in-law, Kay Scheckel; a nephew, Pat Scheckel; and a brother-in-law, Bob O’Brian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to United Indian Mission International, P.O. Box 6429, Glendale, AZ 85301.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Kumor, Dr. Iverson, and the nurses at Finley Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they provided.