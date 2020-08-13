Neil Keith 92, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, August 15, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, with pastor Joshua Martyn officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. A live stream of services can be viewed on our funeral home Facebook page. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Please utilize masks as well as social distancing for the duration of your visit. Neil’s family understands if you are unable to attend; please remember them in your prayers.
Neil was born on March 13, 1928, in Quay, New Mexico, the son of Talbert and Laura (Hutchens) Keith. He graduated from Tucumcari high school, Tucumcari, N.M., and attended Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, Colorado. Neil served in U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a meat inspector at the Dubuque Packing Company. The CEO of Dubuque Pack, Mr. Wahlert, was so impressed with Neil’s work, that upon his discharge from the service, he offered him the position of purchasing manager. He held that position until his retirement in 1992.
On May 2, 1953, Neil married Joyce Jones. She preceded him in death in 1986. Neil married Dorothy Wieser on December 9, 1989.
Neil was an avid Green Bay Packers fan who enjoyed boating on the Mississippi, genealogy and golf (he shot three holes in one!). Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; his children, Brenda (Rick) Anderson, of Boone, Iowa, Marla (Chuck Dodgen) Keith, of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Tommy (Beth) Keith, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Ryan (Sara) Anderson, Ross Anderson, Carl, Tammy and Laura Keith; his great-grandchildren, Bek, Ella, Kael and Aiden Anderson; his brothers, Melvin (Barbara) Keith and Alvin (Vena) Keith, both of Logan, N.M.; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Neil was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; his brothers, LeeRoy, Edward and Tommy; and his half-siblings, Iva, Lewis, Leacy, Todd and Alice.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or a charity of your choice.
The Keith family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque and especially Scott, for their care and compassion.