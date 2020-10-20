Barbara Ann (Bloechl) Horn (otherwise known as Momma, Grandma and Aunt Barb), 71, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
A private visitation and service will be held Wednesday, October 21st, at Galena Bible Church, with Pastor Gary Kirst officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family. The funeral will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Barbara was born on September 30, 1949, in Oshkosh, WI, daughter of Erwin and Bernice (Robl) Bloechl. Her favorite memories while growing up involved Grandpa George, her siblings, the Point Comfort cabin in Oshkosh, and the family dog, Duchess.
Barbara was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School in 1967 and of Mercy Medical Center School of Nursing in 1970 and became an RN. She was employed at Mercy Hospital in the Surgical Department for 26 years, until her retirement in 2013. Nursing and caring for others was a passion of hers and is where she made many lifelong friendships. After Barbara found herself at odds with the free time she had after retirement, she turned to her love of books and a position as a Library Clerk at the East Dubuque Public Library. Working with Jessica and the staff there made her very happy.
Barbara met her husband, Nick Horn, in 1994, and they were married at Galena Bible Church in April 1995, where her “three girls” stood up in support of the marriage. Barbara loved being outdoors, and after their eldest grandson Tavian was born, Barb, Nick and Tavian enjoyed many camping trips in Wisconsin, where they would fish, canoe and enjoy fires. They also enjoyed heading to Madison for an annual trip to see “Kites On Ice”. In her later years, Barbara enjoyed studying butterflies and fishing with her grandsons, Jackson and Josiah, as well as traveling to Brookfield to watch them play basketball and baseball. Halloween was Barbara’s favorite holiday, as her vast collection of masks and wigs can attest to.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her husband, Nick, of 25 years; her daughters Katie (Schuster) Von Rox, Sara (Schuster) Holmes and her husband Courtney; her grandchildren, Tavian Schuster and Jackson and Josiah Holmes; her siblings Georgia (Les) Johns, Chuck (Christine) Bloechl, Julie (Kevin) Kriebs and Martha Smith (Joseph Mulgrew).
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Renee Schuster; her parents; brother-in-law, Steve Smith; her niece Jennifer Johns; her father-in-law, Nickson Horn; and sister-in-law, Irene Orth.
The family would like to thank Chris and Stacy from Hospice of Dubuque, and special friend, Carla Johnson, for their care of Barbara.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque. Online condolences can be made at Miller Funeral Home.
