Patricia Therese (Brown) Folger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Trish was born on September 29, 1950, in Chicago, IL, to her parents, Thomas and Anne (O’Rourke) Brown and she grew up in Chicago. After graduating from Mother McAuley High School in 1968, she attended Clarke College in Dubuque. She graduated in 1972 and earned her Masters Degree in 1983. She married William (Bill) Folger May 27, 1972.
Trish loved to garden, travel, research ancestry and be with all of her family. She was always there for anyone that needed her help and loved time catching up with longtime friends and colleagues. Trish taught art for a short time and then while working on her Masters, was the assistant to the Dean of Students at Clarke College. She later worked as a public servant for the City of Dubuque, first as a dispatcher (1985-1987) and then she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a police officer from 1987 to 2006. She was known as a compassionate, honest and dedicated officer.
Trish would often spontaneously venture off to spend time with her grandchildren after her retirement, taking them on adventures only a crazy grandma would. Her love of genealogy gave her hours of enjoyment and made her the keeper of family memories and history.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 48 years; her children, Benjamin (Julie) Folger, of Naperville, IL, and Laura (Chad) Homewood, of Cedar Falls, IA; and her grandchildren, Sydney and Carter Homewood, and Alanna Folger. Her love extended to her surviving sisters, Bernadette (Mike) Fallaw, of Wilmette, IL, Virginia (Richard) Linting, of Laguna Beach, CA, and many nieces and nephews. She loved all of her family deeply.
Trish is now smiling down on us with her parents; her in-laws; her sister, Anne; her brother, Thomas; and niece, Tara.
The family would like to thank the incredible team of doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, AZ, the U.W. Hospital in Madison, WI, Stonehill and the Hospice of Dubuque for their dedicated care and support during the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Opening Doors or to Hospice of Dubuque. Save many lives and become an organ donor today!
Due to COVID-19, the family will offer a public drive-through visitation where visitors can extend condolences to the family from their car at Flora Park in Dubuque from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Alsip, IL. The graveside service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Trish’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.