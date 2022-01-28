Kenneth R. “Kenny” Horch, age 85, of Dubuque and formerly of Zwingle, passed away peacefully at 9:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving friends. To celebrate Kenny’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Kenny was born on Leap Day, February 29, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Fred and Marcella (Brede) Horch.
Kenny was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Reardon in May of 1973. They would be blessed with almost 23 wonderful years of marriage before Peggy passed away on April 9, 1996. Kenny was raised with a strong work ethic. He put those values to good use with Farley & Loetscher for 10 years, Celotex for 12 years and lastly with Flexsteel for 13 years until his retirement. Even after his retirement, he worked hard around his property in Zwingle for several years cutting all of his own firewood. He truly loved fishing on the Mississippi, being outdoors and his lawn was always meticulously cared for. Kenny was a kind and gentle soul who was always there to help anyone who needed him. His faith was a very important part of his life and he was a member of St. Mary’s Church until it’s closing when he joined St. Patrick’s Church. Kenny will be greatly missed, but we know that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health challenges he has battled so gracefully these past years.
Those left to cherish Kenny’s memory include his companion of 22 years and her family, Janet Entringer, Dubuque, IA; his “special girl”, Londyn; a step-son and several nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Margaret “Peggy” Horch; a sister, Carol (James) Sutter; 2 brothers, Richard Horch and Fred (Betty) Horch; and 3 step-sons.
Kenny’s friends would like to thank the outstanding nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa, Jenni and Stacy, for all of the care and support they have provided these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Kenny’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kenny Horch Family.